California to mail voters their ballots to curb COVID-19

California State Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on Friday to send every registered voter in the state a mail-in ballot for the November election, making California the first state to make such an adjustment, ABC News reported on Friday night.
“There’s a lot of excitement around this November’s election in terms of making sure that you can conduct yourself in a safe way and make sure your health is protected,” Newsom said, according to National Review.
The state will allow those who wish to do so to vote in person under health guidelines that will be released in the future. The measure was taken to protect voters' health during the coronavirus outbreak.