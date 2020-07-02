Cameri Theater actress diagnosed with COVID-19, cast enters quarantine

One of the Cameri Theater actresses currently involved in the production of Life is a Cabaret was reportedly tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, leading to the entire cast entering quarantine, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported.The play is a homage to all the musicals the Cameri Theater produced in its 75-year-long history and includes hit numbers from such well-known musicals as Cabaret and Fiddler on the Roof. The theater issued a press release informing the public the show will be delayed.