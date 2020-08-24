The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Canada presses Iran for answers on downed Ukrainian jetliner

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 24, 2020 16:20
Canada is pressing Iran for additional answers over the downing in January of a Ukrainian jetliner, after an announcement by Tehran on Sunday provided "limited and selected information."
Iran's Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 on Jan. 8, mistaking it for a missile at a time when tensions were high between Iran and the United States.Many of the 176 victims killed in the crash were Canadian citizens or permanent residents, or had Canada as their final destination.
Tehran said an analysis from the black boxes of the Ukrainian plane shows it was hit by two missiles 25 seconds apart and that passengers were still alive for some time after the impact of the first blast.
"This preliminary report only provides limited and selected information regarding this tragic event," Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Sunday night.
"The report only mentions what transpired after the first missile strike but not the second and only confirms information that we already know."
The ministers asked why the "missiles were launched in the first place and why the airspace was open."
Earlier on Sunday, Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) questioned why commercial airlines continued operating in the area affected by the conflict.
Under UN rules, Iran retains overall control of the investigation while the United States and Ukraine are accredited as the countries where the jet was respectively built and operated. Canada has also played a role as the home of many of the victims on the downed plane.


Tags Iran United Nations canada ukraine plane crash
Pompeo, Raab to meet in Jerusalem while on official visits
Bomb squad neutralizes suspicious item attached to a bunch of balloons
WHO cautious on COVID-19 plasma as US issues emergency authorization
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2020 04:35 PM
Ten fires started by incendiary balloons since morning
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 08/24/2020 04:13 PM
Russia expels Austrian diplomat after Vienna orders Russian diplomat out
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2020 04:10 PM
Israel and UAE health ministers put out joint statement
State Prosecutor appeals leniency of sentence for Moshe Ivgy
Eilat rape case: Two other minors detained on suspicion of involvement
School year to begin on September 1 for all grades
Eli Rozenberg ups offer to El Al from $75 to $101 million
Cultural halls may be allowed to host over 500 people
Netanyahu: UAE normalization deal does not include any arms deal
More facts needed to determine if Navalny was poisoned - Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2020 12:57 PM
Yuval Steinitz, Tehilla Friedman enter quarantine
UK foreign minister to meet Israeli, PA leaders to press for dialogue
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/24/2020 12:08 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by