Canadian police charge man for murder after stabbing at North Vancouver

OTTAWA, - Canadian police charged a suspect with murder after a man stabbed a woman to death and wounded six others in an early afternoon attack at a library in a Vancouver suburb on Saturday.Yannick Bandaogo, 28, was charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing, North Vancouver's Royal Canadian Mounted Police homicide team said on Sunday.Video from the scene outside the library, which was near a busy shopping area, appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being pounced on by police."He has undergone surgery for self-inflicted wounds and is currently in police custody," police said on Twitter, where they also announced a news conference at the library on Monday."His background, history in BC and relationship to the victims, if any, is still being determined," police said.The motive for the attack is under investigation and no further details were provided.Broadcaster Global News showed images of a memorial of candles and flowers brought by community members forming on Sunday morning on the sidewalk outside the scene of the stabbing.