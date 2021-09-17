One dead, three injured in Negev car accident

Three people were injured and one killed in a car accident on Highway 80 in the Negev, according to a Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesperson.

A 20-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident, and the three wounded were evacuated to Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba. The wounded include two young men in their 20s with multiple systemic injuries and a 44-year-old man in moderate to stable condition.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw two crushed vehicles. In one vehicle, three young people in their twenties were trapped. The passenger sitting next sitting next to the driver was unconscious, wasn't breathing, and was without a pulse," said MDA paramedic Moad al-Amor.

"They were conscious and suffered a severe multi-systemic injury. From the other vehicle, the driver, a 44-year-old man, rescued himself with injuries to his back, limbs, and was in fair condition. We provided the injured with life-saving medical care and urgently evacuated them to a hospital."