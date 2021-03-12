Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in western Afghanistan

A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan's western Herat province, officials said.

Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead. He added that at least 53 people including civilians and security forces have been hurt in the explosion.

Dozens of homes and shops were also damaged in the blast as rescuers rushed to the scene to help several people trapped under the rubble, Qatali said.

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing but local officials blamed the Taliban insurgents.