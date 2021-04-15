Car crash between Palestinian and Israeli cars leaves 5 seriously injured

In a car crash between an Israeli vehicle and a Palestinian vehicle on Thursday, five people were injured, reported Walla. The accident was on Highway 1 near Mitzpe Jericho in the West Bank.Of those were injured, a 35-year-old Palestinian was in critical condition and a 7-year-old boy was seriously injured.MDA arrived at the scene to treat the injured team , which also included a 4-year-old boy with a head injury and two women aged 20 and 30. They were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals in Jerusalem.