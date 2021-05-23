The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Car drives into crowd in China, killing five - report

By REUTERS  
MAY 23, 2021 08:41
A car drove into a crowd of pedestrians in the northeastern Chinese port city of Dalian, killing five, state media reported on Sunday.
A black sedan drove into a crowd of people crossing a street at 11:47 a.m. (0347 GMT) on Saturday and fled the scene, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing Dalian's public security bureau.
Four people died at the scene and another was confirmed dead after being sent to hospital, while five who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatment in hospital, according to Xinhua.
The driver, surnamed Liu, has been caught and was determined not to have been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Xinhua said.
Further investigation was underway, it said. 
