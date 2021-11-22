Car plows through holiday parade in Wisconsin

A vehicle drove through a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, injuring multiple people, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other local media reported.

Reuters could not immediately confirm reports of the incident in Waukesha, which is about 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee.

In one video posted on social media, a red SUV appeared to speed toward marchers from behind, and in a second video police appeared to open fire on the same vehicle as it crashed through street barriers.

Photos and videos of Waukesha circulating on Twitter showed police cars and ambulances crowding a street decked out with Christmas lights in the aftermath of the incident. Bundled up people huddled on sidewalks as dusk fell.