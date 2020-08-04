Cars torched in suspected price tag attack in West Bank

Hebrew graffiti reading "the Land of Israel for the People of Israel" was written on a nearby wall.

pic.twitter.com/ej7q8IGZFA חשד לפשע שנאה בכפר הפלסטיני פרעתא שבשומרון: שני כלי רכב הוצתו והכתובת "ארץ ישראל לעם ישראל" רוססה על קיר סמוך. בכפר טוענים שהייתה כוונה לפגוע במכוניות נוספות, אך לאחר שתושבים זיהו תנועה חריגה וניסו לבדוק מה קרה, המציתים ברחו @carmeldangor August 4, 2020

Residents of the village claimed that the attackers tried to burn more cars, but ran away after residents came to check the unusual activity, according to KAN.

Israel Police and the IDF are preparing to enter the village to investigate the incident.

Two cars were torched in a suspected price tag attack in the Palestinian town of Fara'ata, located southwest of Nablus, according to KAN news.