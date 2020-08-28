Car torched in suspected price tag attack in West Bank

An investigation has been opening into what is suspected to be a price tag attack after a torched car was found near the city of Nablus, along with a house in the area that was found spray-painted with the phrase, "Jewish blood is not worthless ."

The IDF and police forces are preparing to enter the village of Kfar Asira al-Qabalia, where the vehicle was found, to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story.

