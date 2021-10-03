The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Six Gilboa prison escapees indicted

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
OCTOBER 3, 2021 10:02
Gilboa Prison. What went wrong? (photo credit: FLASH90)
Gilboa Prison. What went wrong?
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The Northern District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment with the Nazareth Magistrate’s Court on Sunday against the six prisoners who broke out of Gilboa Prison on September 6.
The failure of the Israel Prisons Service to prevent the breakout overshadowed the Shin Bet's (Israel Security Agency) and IDF's success at recapturing them within about two weeks and has led to an impending state commission of inquiry.
Already there is a high likelihood that the head of Gilboa Prison will be fired, and some have called for the firing of the IPS Chief Katy Perry.
One surprise was that the final filed charges did not contain some of the new terror-related charges which had been leaked to the media by police and security forces but focused solely on the actions of illegal fleeing confinement.
In addition, five others, including four current prisoners, were indicted for assisting with the prison break.
A guard is seen at an observation tower along a wall of Gilboa Prison, from where six Palestinian prisoners escaped, on September 6. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS) A guard is seen at an observation tower along a wall of Gilboa Prison, from where six Palestinian prisoners escaped, on September 6. (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
Of the six escapees, the most prominent was Zakaria Zubeidi, a Fatah commander who was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks and for killing many Israelis.
Munadil Nafayat, Iham Kahamji, Yaquob Qadiri, and brothers Mahmoud and Mohammed al-Arida rounded out the rest of the escapees – all of them being members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and from towns near Jenin.
The escape by the six men exposed a series of failures at the prison, including that the IPS didn’t learn lessons from a previous escape attempt at the prison, as well as several other major issues.
These include sleeping guards, unmanned watchtowers due to a shortage of staff and the sense of boldness security prisoners feel vis-à-vis the guards.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


