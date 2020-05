Prayer books, Psalms and Chumashim should be brought from home by worshipers. No food or drink will be allowed into the complex. The complex will be open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron will reopen on Tuesday after having been closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to Kipa news. Up to 50 worshipers will be allowed into the complex at a time and will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.