Chabad of coastal Mexican town receives its first Torah scroll

The Chabad of Tulum, located along the Carribean coast of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, received its first Torah scroll on Sunday at an event attended by hundreds of Jewish tourists, celebrities, business people and local community members.

The tourist town receives thousands of Jewish visitors who frequent the local Chabad House, run by Rabbi Netanael and Linor Binyamini. The Chabad House had been forced to borrow Torah scrolls from distant locations, but now has one of its own thanks to donations by US philanthropist Brandon Korf, along with other donors.