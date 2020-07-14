Chairman of University Heads committee quits, calls Elkin 'commissar'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 14, 2020 13:54
The chairman of the Committee of University Heads, Ron Rubin, quit on Tuesday and attacked Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin, calling him the "Commissar of Higher Education," according to KAN news.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com