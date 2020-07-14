The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
BREAKING NEWS

Chairman of University Heads committee quits, calls Elkin 'commissar'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 14, 2020 13:54
The chairman of the Committee of University Heads, Ron Rubin, quit on Tuesday and attacked Higher Education Minister Ze'ev Elkin, calling him the "Commissar of Higher Education," according to KAN news.
Oman to start allowing citizens to travel abroad - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 03:24 PM
UK to purge Huawei from 5G by 2027, angering China and pleasing Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 02:52 PM
Michael Biton enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/14/2020 02:15 PM
IDF daily coronavirus infection rise by 4 times compared to 1st wave
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/14/2020 02:05 PM
Rafi Peretz separates from Yemina party
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/14/2020 01:26 PM
Philippines confirms six new coronavirus deaths, 634 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 12:11 PM
Hong Kong reports 48 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 11:57 AM
UK COVID-19 death toll nears 56,000 including suspected cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 11:56 AM
Russia confirms more than 6,200 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 10:53 AM
12-day-old Palestinian infant dies due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/14/2020 10:30 AM
Likud MK Keti Shitrit enters quarantine
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/14/2020 10:16 AM
Australia tightens restrictions amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 06:18 AM
Mexico registers 304,435 total cases of coronavirus, 35,491 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 04:56 AM
New Zealand opposition leader resigns two months before election
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 02:21 AM
Brazil registers 20,286 confirmed cases of new coronavirus, 733 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/14/2020 01:08 AM
