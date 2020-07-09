Chezy Levy opposes exams on campuses, voices concern to Elkin

Director-General of the Health Ministry Chezy Levy objected to the possibility of taking exams on campuses, saying it "has the potential to infect many," according to a report by Ynet on Thursday morning.Levy voiced his objection in a letter sent to Minister of Higher Education Ze'ev Elkin, after the Council for Higher Education suggested last week that up to half of the exams take place on campuses. Rejecting the possibility, Levy wrote to Elkin: "A meeting point of many students has the potential to infect many."