Chief Rabbi David Lau calls on PM to allow return to synagogues

Chief Rabbi David Lau called Tuesday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow synagogues to reopen after the weeks-long ban on communal prayer indoors because of the COVID-19 epidemic. Lau noted that many aspects of life are now beginning to return to normality following the easing of the social-distancing restrictions, and argued that prayer in synagogues was an important part of many people’s lives. “Communal prayer has an important place in Jewish life. During the lockdown I issued lenient instructions on communal prayer because of the situation, and the public cooperated with these instructions,” wrote the chief rabbi. He said however that the reopening of shopping centers, restaurants and other businesses, while synagogues remain shuttered “has aroused astonishment” amongst those who pray frequently. Synagogues, wrote Lau, “are places where a person can pour out his deepest feelings and prayers and connect with God.”He added that the Jewish people “do not have a union or association” to hear their pain over not being allowed to pray in synagogue, “and their voice is unfortunately not being heard.”Concluded Lau “Clear instructions must be issued as soon as possible to return the community of those who pray to synagogues, and the sooner the better.