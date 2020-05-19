The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Chief Rabbi David Lau calls on PM to allow return to synagogues

‘The Jewish people have no union, therefore their voice is not being heard’ says Chief Rabbi over ongoing closure of synagogues.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 19, 2020 13:31
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray next to a shuttered synagogue as Israelis were instructed on Wednesday to stay within 100 meters (110 yards) of their homes for a week under tightened restrictions to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem March 25, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray next to a shuttered synagogue as Israelis were instructed on Wednesday to stay within 100 meters (110 yards) of their homes for a week under tightened restrictions to curb the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mea Shearim neighborhood of Jerusalem March 25, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
Chief Rabbi David Lau called Tuesday on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow synagogues to reopen after the weeks-long ban on communal prayer indoors because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Lau noted that many aspects of life are now beginning to return to normality following the easing of the social-distancing restrictions, and argued that prayer in synagogues was an important part of many people’s lives.
“Communal prayer has an important place in Jewish life. During the lockdown I issued lenient instructions on communal prayer because of the situation, and the public cooperated with these instructions,” wrote the chief rabbi.
He said however that the reopening of shopping centers, restaurants and other businesses, while synagogues remain shuttered “has aroused astonishment” amongst those who pray frequently.
Synagogues, wrote Lau, “are places where a person can pour out his deepest feelings and prayers and connect with God.”
He added that the Jewish people “do not have a union or association” to hear their pain over not being allowed to pray in synagogue, “and their voice is unfortunately not being heard.”
Concluded Lau “Clear instructions must be issued as soon as possible to return the community of those who pray to synagogues, and the sooner the better. 


Tags Israel synagogue david lau Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Duma lesson By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak The farce and failure of Netanyahu’s latest antics – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Who defeated the Nazis? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus dating demands everyone become a matchmaker By SHMULEY BOTEACH

Most Read

1 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
2 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
3 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
4 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
5 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by