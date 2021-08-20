Child of 4 drowns, sedated and ventilated in hospital

A four-year-old child drowned in a swimming pool in Yehud on Friday afternoon and was rushed to hospital.

Magen David Adom said in a statement that the child is in serious condition and being taken to hospital sedated and ventilated.

"We arrived on the scene and were led to an unconscious child lying on the side of the pool after having spent a few minutes under the water," said EMTs Eyal Goldberg and Meir Shalev. "We quickly gave him initial medical care on the scene and then transferred him to the hospital sedated and ventilated."

In a similar case, a two-year-old drowned and was also taken to hospital sedated and ventilated.