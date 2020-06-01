The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Chile surpasses 100,000 cases of coronavirus - health minister

By REUTERS  
JUNE 1, 2020 18:14
SANTIAGO - Chile has surpassed 100,000 cases of the coronavirus, the health minister said on Monday, as infections have spiraled in the capital Santiago, putting the South American nation´s healthcare system under "extraordinary" strain.
The health ministry said total cases since the outbreak began in early March had hit 105,159 while 1,113 people had died from the disease.The Americas have emerged as the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, with infections and deaths in May related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, surging in Chile, Peru and Brazil.
WHO will decide on its hyrdroxychloroquine trial suspension in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 07:20 PM
Italy records 60 new coronavirus deaths, 178 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 07:18 PM
Benjamin Netanyahu discusses annexation with Jared Kushner on the phone
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 07:06 PM
Spain reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 71 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 06:33 PM
Singapore's health ministry confirms 408 new coronavirus cases, one death
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 06:14 PM
Foreign Minister and UN Special Coordinator for the M.E. hold meeting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 06:01 PM
Wildfire breaks out in northern Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 02:35 PM
Saudi-led coalition shot down two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 01:10 PM
Kremlin says Putin 'supports dialog' after Trump's proposed G7 invite
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 01:01 PM
Indonesia reports 467 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/01/2020 12:59 PM
Teenager lightly injured in stabbing incident at Holon high school
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 12:30 PM
Gantz and US Ambassador Friedman discuss regional issues
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 11:54 AM
Gafni: If special-ed budget not arranged, state budget won't pass
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 11:47 AM
Border crossings plummet since beginning of coronavirus outbreak
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 08:38 AM
School in Givat Ze'ev closed after teacher confirmed with COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/01/2020 07:52 AM
