China hits back at UN rights chief on Hong Kong legislation

By REUTERS  
JUNE 19, 2020 23:13
China said on Friday that "improper" remarks by the United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet regarding the national security legislation proposed for Hong Kong "grossly interfere in China's sovereignty and internal affairs".
Earlier on Friday, Bachelet issued a statement saying that any new national security laws imposed on Hong Kong "must fully comply with China's human rights obligations" and international treaties protecting civil and political freedoms.
Hours later, China's mission to the U.N. in Geneva said in a statement: "These remarks grossly interfere in China's sovereignty and internal affairs and violate the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations, to which China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition. Solemn representations have been made to the High Commissioner and her Office." Legislation on national security "falls within the sovereignty of a State", it added.
Coronavirus surge in Palestinian Authority with 65 new patients
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 08:50 PM
Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 06:34 PM
Court rules in favor of teachers, won’t have to teach extra days
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 06:26 PM
Government approves culture events to reopen at reduced capacity
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 05:30 PM
Iran urges social distancing as coronavirus cases top 200,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 05:21 PM
Trump warns protesters to face 'different scene' at his Oklahoma rally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 05:02 PM
Two Beni Brak kindergartens close after teacher diagnosed with COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 03:59 PM
EU to extend Russia sanctions for another six months
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 03:57 PM
Gantz lauds IAEA resolution calling Iran to open its sites
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 03:55 PM
Coordinated blasts kill four in Pakistan, including soldiers
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 03:27 PM
Palestinian infant dies while waiting for heart surgery
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 03:22 PM
Spain increases coronavirus death toll to over 28,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/19/2020 03:09 PM
Health Ministry announces increase in epidemiological investigators
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 02:13 PM
Police file indictment against suspect who attacked Yehuda Glick
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 01:42 PM
Palestinian Health Minister announces second coronavirus outbreak wave
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/19/2020 01:42 PM
