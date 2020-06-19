China publishes virus genome data from latest Beijing COVID-19 outbreak
By REUTERS
JUNE 19, 2020 04:32
China has published the genome data for the coronavirus behind the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the capital city of Beijing, the website of state-backed National Microbiology Data Center showed on Friday.
State-backed Beijing News also reported that the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention submitted the genome sequencing data for the virus to the World Health Organization, which had previously sought access to the data.
