The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

China ready to put Apple, other US companies in 'unreliable entity list'

By REUTERS  
MAY 15, 2020 15:59
China is ready to put US companies in an "unreliable entity list," as part of countermeasures against Washington's move to block shipments of semiconductors to Huawei Technologies, the Global Times reported on Friday.
The measures include launching investigations and imposing restrictions on US companies such as Apple Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Qualcomm Inc as well as suspending purchase of Boeing Co airplanes, the report said, citing a source.
The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party. While the Global Times is not an official mouthpiece of the party, its views are believed to reflect those of its leaders.
Earlier in the day, the US Commerce Department said it was amending an export rule to "strategically target Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors that are the direct product of certain US software and technology."


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Fearing 2nd coronavirus wave, China's Wuhan ramps up tests
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 04:16 PM
MK Gideon Sa'ar appointed to Fire Department Committee
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 03:44 PM
Israel Katz appointed finance minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 03:18 PM
Gantz resigns from Knesset speaker post ahead of gov't swearing-in
Miri Regev to become Israel's first female transportation minister
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/14/2020 08:59 AM
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Nevada
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 02:19 PM
Blast hits chemical plant near Venice, Italy
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 01:23 PM
Turkey detains 38 people over suspected links to armed attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 12:40 PM
David Amsalem appointed ministerial liaison to Knesset
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 12:10 PM
Israeli biological institute patents eight coronavirus antibodies
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 11:19 AM
Coronavirus: Russia records 10,598 new cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 10:51 AM
China: Coronavirus risks from imported cases 'controllable'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 10:27 AM
Clashes erupt in Yabad as IDF raid village to arrest soldier's killer
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/15/2020 08:11 AM
Taiwan rejects China's main condition for WHO participation
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 07:22 AM
China's Wuhan says tested a third of residents for coronavirus since Apri
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/15/2020 06:50 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by