China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, high-risk area resurfaces

By REUTERS  
MAY 10, 2020 05:41
China's National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28 and up from only one case a day earlier, according to data published on Sunday.
Of the new cases, two were imported infections. The remaining 12 confirmed cases were locally transmitted, including 11 cases in the northeastern province of Jilin.Newly discovered asymptomatic cases were at 20, the highest since May 1 and up from 15 a day earlier, according to the health commission. No new deaths were reported, it said.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country reached 82,901 as of May 9, while the total death toll from the virus stood at 4,633, it said.
On Sunday, Jilin province raised the coronavirus risk level of Shulan city from medium to high after a cluster of 11 cases were confirmed in Shulan. The move came after all areas in China were considered low-risk on Thursday.
US CDC reports 1,274,036 coronavirus cases, 77,034 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:53 PM
US to buy $3 b. worth of agricultural goods from farmers - Trump
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:30 PM
Jerusalem Egged Line 44 halted Sunday in protest after attack on driver
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 05/09/2020 09:53 PM
Israel's coronavirus death toll rises to 247
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/09/2020 08:31 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:40 PM
Britons urged to cycle, walk to work when virus lockdown eased
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:38 PM
Trudeau warns early reopening could send Canada 'back into confinement'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 07:37 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises to 31,587
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 06:46 PM
Black flag protest to march in front of Gantz's house
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/09/2020 04:57 PM
Half of Spaniards will see lockdown eased from Monday as death toll falls
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 04:55 PM
Jet fuel tank farm at Tripoli's Mitiga airport attacked, fires erupt -NOC
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 01:09 PM
Slovakia records no new coronavirus cases for first time since March 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 12:45 PM
Spain's coronavirus daily death tolls falls to 179 on Saturday
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 12:32 PM
Russia records more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in past day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:51 AM
Singapore reports 753 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 22,460
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/09/2020 10:22 AM
