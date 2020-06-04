China reports only one coronavirus case for June 3

China reported one new coronavirus case and four new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for June 3, the health commission said on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said all five of the cases were imported, involving travelers from overseas. For June 2, China reported one confirmed case and 4 asymptomatic cases.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but do not exhibit symptoms, as confirmed cases.

The total number of infections in China stands at 83,022. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.