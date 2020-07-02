The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China reports three new coronavirus cases in mainland on July 1

By REUTERS  
JULY 2, 2020 03:20
China on Thursday reported three new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 1, compared with three cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
Two of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement, while the capital city of Beijing reported one new case. There were no new deaths.
China also reported two new asymptomatic patients, down from three a day earlier.
As of July 1, mainland China had a total of 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, it said.
China's death toll from the coronavirus remained at 4,634. 


