Vystrcil arrived in Taipei on Sunday. He said his visit would promote business links with Taiwan, and that the Czech Republic would not bow to Beijing's objections.

Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said Czech senate speaker Milos Vystrcil will "pay a heavy price" for violating the One China principle by making an official visit to Taiwan, according to a statement released by the Chinese foreign ministry on Monday.China considers Taiwan a breakaway province ineligible for state-to-state relations.