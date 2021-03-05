The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

China says it will guard against interference by forces in Hong Kong

By REUTERS  
MARCH 5, 2021 03:44
China will "resolutely guard against and deter" interference by external forces in Hong Kong's affairs, Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report released on Friday at the start of China's annual session of parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).
He also said that China will ensure the implementation of law and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security, while reaffirming China's commitment to continue to "fully and faithfully" implement "One Country, Two Systems."
China will improve the systems and mechanisms related to implementing the Constitution and the Basic Law in its special administrative regions, he said.
