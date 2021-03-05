China says it will guard against interference by forces in Hong Kong

China will "resolutely guard against and deter" interference by external forces in Hong Kong's affairs, Premier Li Keqiang said in his work report released on Friday at the start of China's annual session of parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC).

He also said that China will ensure the implementation of law and enforcement mechanisms for Hong Kong to safeguard national security, while reaffirming China's commitment to continue to "fully and faithfully" implement "One Country, Two Systems."

China will improve the systems and mechanisms related to implementing the Constitution and the Basic Law in its special administrative regions, he said.