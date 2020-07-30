The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
China says US wants a new Cold War because of the presidential election

By REUTERS  
JULY 30, 2020 14:07
China's ambassador to London said on Thursday that the United States was trying to trigger a new Cold War with the Communist state because it was searching for a scapegoat ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.
"It is not China (that has) become assertive. It's the other side of the Pacific Ocean who want to start new Cold War on China, so we have to make response to that," China's ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters. "We have no interest in any Cold War, we have no interest in any war."
"We have all seen what is happening in the United States, they tried to scapegoat China, they want to blame China for their problems," he said. "We all know this is an election year."
"They want to do anything including treating China as an enemy," Liu said. "Probably they think they need an enemy, they think they want a Cold War but we have no interest, we keep telling America, China is not your enemy, China is your friend, your partner."
Coronavirus epidemiological investigations to remain with 'professionals'
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 01:10 PM
Russia hands US student long jail term on police assault charge
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 01:01 PM
Number of coronavirus cases in Iran passes 300,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 01:00 PM
Poland reports its highest daily raise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:55 PM
Australia reports record spike in coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:50 PM
Ukraine security service seeks extradition of Russian mercenaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:41 PM
Gantz, Edelstein discuss ending weekend closures on businesses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 12:30 PM
Twelve Hong Kong opposition candidates barred from city legislature vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:54 AM
Chinese bombers undertook recent South China Sea drill
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:52 AM
Mother, 13-year-old daughter in severe condition with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 11:47 AM
S.Korea's Celltrion gets UK approval for trials of COVID-19 antibody drug
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 05:21 AM
Coronavirus: 1,968 new patients found, 99 intubated as deaths reach 497
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 11:36 AM
Indonesia reports 1,904 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:12 AM
Russia detains alleged Ukrainian spy in its Black Sea fleet
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:09 AM
Ukraine: Considering extradition of suspected Russian mercenaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:00 AM
