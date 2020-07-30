China says US wants a new Cold War because of the presidential election

"It is not China (that has) become assertive. It's the other side of the Pacific Ocean who want to start new Cold War on China, so we have to make response to that," China's ambassador to London Liu Xiaoming told reporters. "We have no interest in any Cold War, we have no interest in any war."

China's ambassador to London said on Thursday that the United States was trying to trigger a new Cold War with the Communist state because it was searching for a scapegoat ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November."They want to do anything including treating China as an enemy," Liu said. "Probably they think they need an enemy, they think they want a Cold War but we have no interest, we keep telling America, China is not your enemy, China is your friend, your partner."