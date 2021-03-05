China says will resolutely deter Taiwan independence
By REUTERS
MARCH 5, 2021 03:33
China will resolutely deter any separatist activity seeking Taiwan's independence and is committed to promoting peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and China's "reunification," Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056
Fax: 03-5613699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll
Free number 1-800-448-9291
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com