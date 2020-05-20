The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

China, US coronavirus tensions spill over in UN Syria meeting

By REUTERS  
MAY 20, 2020 02:01
Growing tensions between China and the United States around the coronavirus pandemic publicly spilled over on Tuesday during a UN Security Council meeting on humanitarian aid operations in Syria as envoys traded barbs over global leadership.
US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft called on China "to validate its claims of global leadership in combating COVID-19" by supporting "a resolution to allow the U.N. to combat this pandemic by delivering life-saving aid cross-border" into Syria.
Responding, China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said Beijing urged the United States to focus on global efforts to fight the virus, "stop playing political games and really focus on saving lives and stop diverting (from) its own responsibilities to other countries."
The United States has questioned China's transparency about the outbreak. Last month Washington suspended funding for the World Health Organization, accusing the UN agency of promoting Chinese "disinformation." WHO denied the accusation and China said it was transparent.
A stand-off between the Security Council veto-powers has also stymied a months-long attempt by the body to agree on a resolution backing UN chief Antonio Guterres' call for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on the pandemic.
The virus has infected over 4.8 million people and 319,000 have died. It first emerged in Wuhan, China late last year.
During the Syria meeting, UN aid chief Mark Lowcock appealed for the council to renew authorization for the delivery of aid through two border crossings from Turkey, describing the access as a "lifeline for millions of civilians."
The council in January allowed a six-year-long cross-border aid operation to continue from two places in Turkey for six months, but dropped crossing points from Iraq and Jordan because of opposition by Russia and China.
It needs to adopt a resolution to renew approval by July 10.
Craft pushed the council to re-authorize aid deliveries from the Iraq crossing point. However, Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said: "Do not waste your time on efforts to re-open the closed cross-border points." 
Brazil records 1,179 coronavirus deaths, 271,628 confirmed cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 01:40 AM
Oral argument in ex-Trump aide Flynn's case set for July 16
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 01:14 AM
Republicans put brakes on new coronavirus aid bill in US Congress
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:28 AM
Plaintiff in Roe v. Wade abortion case says she was paid to switch sides
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:27 AM
Venezuelans clamor for gasoline as US weighs response to Iran shipment
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2020 12:23 AM
Officials considering renewing concerts in Israel - report
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:47 PM
Police units deployed in Jerusalem ahead of Laylat al-Qadr
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:31 PM
Two Sudanese citizens caught by IDF on northern border
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 10:07 PM
Hundreds of thousands evacuated as India, Bangladesh brace for cyclone
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:35 PM
Lesotho PM, named as suspect in murder case, bows to pressure to quit
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:25 PM
Trump defends his use of unproven treatment for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 09:22 PM
US charges Texas man with $5 m.-plus coronavirus loan fraud
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/19/2020 08:50 PM
Late Chinese ambassador to be honored on Wednesday
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 08:37 PM
Israel's coronavirus death toll rises to 278, active cases drop
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 08:29 PM
Kochavi: The enemy spread rockets in villages, making them targets
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/19/2020 08:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by