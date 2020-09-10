The Communist Party's People's Daily refused to publish an opinion piece by the US ambassador to China, whereas Chinese officials have been able to give their government's views in US media, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday."The People's Daily's response once again exposes the Chinese Communist Party's fear of free speech and serious intellectual debate – as well as Beijing's hypocrisy when it complains about lack of fair and reciprocal treatment in other countries," Pompeo said in a statement.