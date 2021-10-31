China's Wang accuses US of supporting pro-independence forces in Taiwan

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday that tensions over Taiwan were caused by US support for pro-independence forces in Taiwan, China's foreign ministry said in a statement.

Wang, who is also a state councilor, urged the United States to correct its "wrong course" on various issues and return Sino-US relations to a track of healthy development, the statement said.

In a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit in Rome, Wang told Blinken that Taiwan was the most sensitive issue in their relations, the statement said.