Chinese bombers undertook recent South China Sea drill

By REUTERS  
JULY 30, 2020 11:52
China's military has recently completed a jet bomber drill over the South China Sea, the defense ministry said on Thursday.
H-6G and H-6J bombers participated in high intensity training round the clock, ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang told a news conference.
Poland reports its highest daily raise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:55 PM
Australia reports record spike in coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:50 PM
Ukraine security service seeks extradition of Russian mercenaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:41 PM
Gantz, Edelstein discuss ending weekend closures on businesses
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 12:30 PM
Twelve Hong Kong opposition candidates barred from city legislature vote
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:54 AM
Mother, 13-year-old daughter in severe condition with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 11:47 AM
S.Korea's Celltrion gets UK approval for trials of COVID-19 antibody drug
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 05:21 AM
Coronavirus: 1,968 new patients found, 99 intubated as deaths reach 497
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 11:36 AM
Indonesia reports 1,904 new coronavirus cases, 83 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:12 AM
Russia detains alleged Ukrainian spy in its Black Sea fleet
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:09 AM
Ukraine: Considering extradition of suspected Russian mercenaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 11:00 AM
Daily coronavirus cases in India top 50,000 for first time
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 10:57 AM
Russia reports more than 5,500 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 10:57 AM
Belarus summons Russian envoy after detaining suspected mercenaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 10:55 AM
Ukraine sees record daily high of 1,197 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 10:51 AM
