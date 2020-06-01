Chinese envoy to UK says Beijing is not suppressing Hong Kong activists
By REUTERS
JUNE 1, 2020 23:32
Any responsible government has to take measures against violence, the Chinese ambassador to London said on Monday, when asked about Beijing's response to protests in Hong Kong against it imposing national security laws on the city.
Asked on Sky News whether China was suppressing the activists, Liu Xiaoming said: "It is not Chinese suppression, what is going on in Hong Kong is violence. It is a risk to the national security ... any responsible government has to take measures."
