Chinese fighter jets buzz Taiwan for a second day as tensions rise

TAIPEI - Chinese fighter jets approached Taiwan on Thursday for a second day in a row, the island's defense ministry said, urging China to stop "destroying regional peace" in a further ratcheting up of tension across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has held numerous military exercises up and down its coast and near the island in recent weeks.The defense ministry said Su-30 fighters and Y-8 transport aircrafts were among the Chinese aircraft that entered Taiwan's air identification zone to its southwest on Thursday morning.