City of Umm el-Fahm: police fine wedding organizer, break up 3 events

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 10:38
The municipality of Umm el-Fahm said that police fined the organizer of a wedding NIS 10,000 and broke up three events on Wednesday, according to N12.
