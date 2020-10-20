Clalit clinic workers declare labor dispute, prepare for strike

"It has been a long time that management has delayed the progres of negotiations in any way possible, while harming the employees and the raises they deserve," said Yosef Tomer, Chairman of the union.

"Time and time again, we have tried, talked, passed proposals, amendments and agreements, but unfortunately, there is no real partner on the other side who wants the best for the employees," added Tomer. "The management continues to drag its feet and injure all employees while exhibiting complete insensitivity, alarming disconnection and unimaginable contempt! We are not afraid to take extensive union steps, and if there is no progress, we will also consider an extended shutdown of the clinics."

Employees at Clalit Smile, Clalit Alternate Medicine and Clalit Aesthetic clinics are preparing to strike on October 29th after the Union for Shila Workers declared a labor dispute last week.