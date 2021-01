The invitation stands on a first come first serve basis.

"We are following the [Health Ministry] instruction to [vaccinate] age 40 and up," Clalit said in a statement.

That being said, "the intelligence systems have been opened to younger ages," the health fund continued, opening registration for those 35 and older.

The decision was made "so as not to waste" the 100,000 vaccines that they receive per day.

Clalit Health Services and Meuhedet Health Maintenance Organization — according to Channel 13 — both announced on Wednesday that their members age 35 and above are welcome to book an appointment to get vaccinated at their clinics.