BREAKING NEWS

Clashes break out as IDF destroys illegal structures - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 28, 2021 04:26
Violent confrontations broke out  early Wednesday in the Kalandiya region after the IDF began dismantling commercial structures that were built illegally, Walla reported.
Obama joins NBA Africa as strategic partner
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 04:36 AM
Biden will require federal employees be vaccinated or tested
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/28/2021 03:04 AM
Biden to tap ex-ambassador Gitenstein as EU envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 11:23 PM
Top security official for slain Haitian president arrested by police
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 10:26 PM
England to welcome double-vaccinated US and EU tourists
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 09:31 PM
Five arrested for months-old murder of Jaffa Sheikh
Man pleads guilty to four murders in Atlanta-area spa shootings
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 04:47 PM
Five people missing after explosion rocks German chemicals site
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 04:04 PM
Olympics: Simone Biles out of gymnastics team event
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 02:49 PM
Third complaint filed against modeling agent Shai Avital
NATO secretary-general: NATO will continue to support Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 12:50 PM
Likud MK to abstain from vote on cannabis decriminalization
Coronavirus in the IDF: 265 active cases, 746 in quarantine
Olympic host Tokyo seeks more beds as COVID-19 cases to hit daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 10:26 AM
1st person charged under Hong Kong security law found guilty of terrorism
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/27/2021 10:26 AM
