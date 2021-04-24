Clashes break out between police and anti-Netanyahu protesters on Balfour

"It was reported that police detained a suspect for allegedly disrupting public order and blocking a road adjacent to the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Jerusalem, following a gathering of dozens of protesters at that location," Israel Police said in a statement.

"Meanwhile, two buses were stopped on their way to Jerusalem, after it was found that two passengers were disrupting public order during the drive. The two suspected passengers were detained by police, while the other passengers continued their ride."

Clashes between anti-Netanyahu protesters and police was shown on Army Radio's Twitter account on Saturday, as protesters gathered in the early afternoon in front of the Prime Minister's Residence.The video was credited to the organization Crime Minister which stands in opposition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Protesters claimed that the police resorted to violence and blocked organized buses from arriving to the location.Police can be seen trying to raise men and women who were laying on the ground and refusing to stand up.