Clashes break out on the Temple Mount, throughout West Bank

Clashes broke out on the Temple Mount on Wednesday morning, after a night of violent clashes between Palestinians and Arab-Israelis and Israeli security forces throughout the West Bank and Israel, as well as barrages of rockets from Gaza.Israel Police announced that as thousands of worshippers arrived at the Temple Mount on Wednesday morning, hundreds of people who had masked their faces began causing unrest, throwing stones and objects at police officers at the site. Police arrested seven suspects in the clashes and restored quiet to the compound. Pictures from the compound early on Wednesday morning showed Palestinians preparing stones to throw at security forces.
Additionally on Wednesday morning, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli security forces in the village of Aqraba, located south of Nablus in the northern West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.
متداول..#فيديو اشتباك مسلح مع قوات الاحتلال في جنين. pic.twitter.com/Bcp4NQ658r— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) May 12, 2021
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}
In Jenin, a firefight broke out between Palestinians and Israeli security forces. No injuries were reported.
Overnight Tuesday, one Palestinian was killed and another four were injured in the al-Fawwar refugee camp south of Hebron in the West Bank. The killed Palestinian was identified as Hussein Al-Titi, 26-years-old, by Palestinian media, which claimed that Israeli security forces had held up the ambulance carrying Al-Titi, leading to his death.
The clashes came as violent riots swept Israel and the West Bank and rocket barrages were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, amid tensions surrounding Jerusalem.