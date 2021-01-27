Clashes continue in Tripoli, Lebanon between rioters and police

Clashes between rioters and police continue in the Lebanese city of Tripoli, as demonstrators tried to break their way into official Lebanese buildings, Ynet reported.

Ynet reported that the rioters were protesting due to the poor economic conditions in Lebanon.

According to the Red Cross, eleven rioters, as well as nine Lebanese security forces officers, were evacuated to hospitals to receive medical treatment.

There have been reports that the rioters threw grenades and stun grenades at Lebanon's security officers.