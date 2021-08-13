Clashes erupt at Cave of the Patriarch due to construction

Clashes erupted between IDF forces and Palestinians in Hebron on Friday afternoon due to construction at the Cave of the Patriarchs that are meant to make it wheelchair-accessible, which began this week, Palestinian media reported.
Watch | Israeli occupation forces disperse and attack #Palestinian worshipers in the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron, south of the occupied West Bank, today. pic.twitter.com/H6giWfZvwa— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 13, 2021
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.