Clashes erupt between settlers and Palestinians in Yitzhar

The IDF was called to the area of Yitzhar near Nablus as clashes erupted between settlers and Palestinians from the neighboring village of Hawara, Ynet reported Thursday evening.





Stones have reportedly been thrown by both sides, with no casualties being reported as of yet.





According to N12, several dozens of hilltop youths from the settlement of Yitzhar attacked Palestinians on the freeway leading to Hawara. Border Police Forces were called to the area.





Police was reportedly warned about the mob moving toward the road, yet it did not respond to the incident before the clashes broke out.





The incident comes the day after a shooting attack against an Israeli vehicle was attempted in the area. No casualties were reported and the suspect fled the scene.





With an large extremist population, the area of Yitzhar is a hotbed for inter-communal violence and clashes with security forces.





In late April, the IDF demolished two illegally-constructed structures at the outpost of Kumi Ori near the settlement.



