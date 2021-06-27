The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Classified UK defense documents found at bus stop in England, says BBC

By REUTERS  
JUNE 27, 2021 13:33
Classified documents from Britain's defense ministry containing details about a British warship and Russia's potential reaction to its passage through the Black Sea have been found at a bus stop in southern England, the BBC reported on Sunday.
The BBC said the documents, almost 50 pages in all, were found "in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent early on Tuesday morning" by a member of the public, who wanted to remain anonymous.
The Ministry of Defense said it had been informed last week of "an incident in which sensitive defense papers were recovered by a member of the public."
"The department takes the security of information extremely seriously and an investigation has been launched. The employee concerned reported the loss at the time. It would be inappropriate to comment further," a spokesperson said.
The BBC reported that the documents, which included emails and PowerPoint presentations, related to British warship Defender, which sailed through waters off the Crimean Peninsula which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014 last week.
Russia said on Wednesday it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the ship to chase it out of what the Kremlin says are its territorial waters, but which Britain and most of the world say belong to Ukraine.
It later summoned the British ambassador in Moscow for a formal diplomatic scolding over what it described as a provocation.
Britain rejected Russia's account of the incident. It said it believed any shots fired were a pre-announced Russian "gunnery exercise," and that no bombs had been dropped.
It confirmed the destroyer had sailed through what it said were Ukrainian waters, describing its path as "innocent passage" in accordance with international law of the sea.
The BBC said the documents suggested the ship's mission was conducted in the expectation that Russia might respond aggressively.
"What do we understand about the possible 'welcome party'…?" asked an official at Permanent Joint Headquarters (PJHQ), the UK's tri-service headquarters at Northwood, according to the BBC.
Delta flight forced to abort landing after drone infiltrates Ben-Gurion
Iran has drones with range of 7,000 km, Guards commander says
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2021 02:11 PM
Gantz welcomes appointment of ex-chief justice to Meron inquiry panel
Iran says nuclear site images won't be given to IAEA as deal has expired
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2021 10:55 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 113 new cases, 0.4% of tests return positive
Coronavirus in IDF: 11 service members infected
Trump knocks immigration, urges voters for Republicans in Ohio rally
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/27/2021 05:08 AM
President Rivlin departs to US on diplomatic visit
60-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Beersheba
Iran says nuclear deal salvageable but will not negotiate forever
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 07:24 PM
Coronavirus in Binyamina: 159 test positive, with 1117 in isolation
UAE Free trade zone head invites Israeli business delegations to visit
Adiri: UAE and Israel can be partners in combating climate change
Biden considering lifting sanction of Iran's supreme leader - NBC
No further survivors found in Florida condo collapse so far - officials
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/26/2021 05:49 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by