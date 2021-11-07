Columbia, Cornell universities evacuated due to bomb threat

A number of buildings at Columbia University and Cornell University were evacuated on Sunday due to bomb threats on their campuses, with the universities advising people stay away from the buildings until further notice.

Initial reports indicated that shots had been fired in the area.

According to the Columbia Daily Spectator , Carman Hall and Lerner Hall at Columbia University were evacuated after tweets were published by a user with the name Jia Nakamura which claimed that, with their partner, they had placed 40 improvised explosives in Butler Hall, Carman Hall, Lerner Hall and the bookstore, as well as explosives on the college walk.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The user also claimed that they were carrying AR-15's and Glock 10 pistols and would fire at any law enforcement officers who arrived at the scene.

Cornell University issued an alert on its Twitter account warning people to avoid the central campus and evacuate areas in or near the Law School, Goldwin Smith, Upson Hall and Kennedy Hall, after police received a call about bombs being placed in these buildings.



CornellALERT: EVACUATE AND AVOID THE LAW SCHOOL,GOLDWIN SMITH, UPSON HALL AND KENNEDY HALL PLEASE DO NOT CALL THE CORNELL POLICE UNLESS YOU HAVE AN EMERGENCY — Cornell University (@Cornell) November 7, 2021

The university stated that additional information would be provided as it became available.

Yale University reportedly received a bomb threat on Friday, but was given the all clear after a number of hours.