Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) met with interim US ambassador Michael Ratney on Monday to discuss communications and technological collaboration."The significant, historical alliance between the two countries is expressed in many fields, including communication and technological infrastructures," Hendel said in a tweet. "Regardless of which government is in office, the connection between the two nations is strong and we shall make sure it continues to strengthen."
נפגשתי היום עם מ״מ שגריר ארה״ב בישראל, מייקל רטני לישיבת עבודה— Yoaz Hendel יועז הנדל (@YoazHendel1) August 2, 2021
הברית החשובה וההיסטורית בין שתי המדינות באה לידי ביטוי בתחומים רבים, גם בתחום תשתיות התקשורת והטכנולוגיה.
לא משנה איזה ממשל ואיזו ממשלה, הקשר בין שתי המדינות חזק ונדאג שימשיך להתחזק pic.twitter.com/QvEBTFgu2O