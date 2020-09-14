The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Complaint filed against 6 Israelis who lied about coming from 'green' state

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 13:03
The Population Authority filed a complaint on Monday with the police against six Israelis who falsely claimed that they had returned from a "green" country after returning from Poland, according to Channel 13.
