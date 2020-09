A complaint was filed against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, Yair Netanyahu, for incitement to murder Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit and obstruction of justice on Wednesday, according to a press release.The complaint was filed by lawyer Gonen Ben Yitzhak, one of the leaders of the protest movement against the prime minister, and is in response to a tweet in which Yair says that the attorney-general posses an existential threat to Israel and is trying to "destroy it from within."