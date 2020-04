The 11-year-old who was hospitalized after testing positive for the novel COVID-19 is in slightly better condition, according to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.The girl was hospitalized due to complications relating to the coronavirus. She is still hooked up to a ventilator, according to the hospital, and was put into a coma, but she was moved from the negative pressure room to the increased treatment room and has tested negative twice for the virus.